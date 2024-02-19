Yaa Naa commends Akufo-Addo's appointment of Dr. Amin Adam as Finance Minister

Yaa Naa Abubakari II expressed confidence in the capabilities of the new Finance Minister

The King of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, has extended his heartfelt appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for appointing Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, a native of the ancient Dagbon Kingdom, as the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

President Akufo-Addo's recent ministerial reshuffle saw Dr. Amin Adam's promotion from Minister of State at the Finance Ministry to the helm of the Finance Ministry, making him the first Northerner and Dagomba to hold such a pivotal position.



During a formal introduction of the new Finance Minister by a high-powered government delegation, Yaa Naa Abukari II conveyed his gratitude to the President, acknowledging the significance of Dr. Amin's appointment in Ghana's political landscape. He hailed it as a testament to inclusivity and representation at the highest echelons of government.



"I sincerely want to thank the president for this honour done to us by appointing you to this high office. I could not be more grateful," expressed the King.



Yaa Naa Abukari II expressed confidence in the capabilities of the new minister and urged him to uphold fairness and equal opportunities for all beneficiaries of his office. He stressed the expectations of the people in the region, urging Dr. Amin to serve diligently during his tenure.

Emphasising the importance of purpose-driven leadership, the King underscored the necessity for a resolute commitment to serving the common good of the constituency, region, and nation at large.



Accompanying Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam to the Gbewaa Palace were prominent figures including the Northern Regional Minister, Saani Alhassan Shaibu; Deputy Minister of Transport and MP for Gushegu, Alhassan Tampuli; MP for Mion, Musah Abdul Aziz Ayaba; Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon; and Mohammed Bantima Samba, Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP.



Dr. Amin Adam's appointment comes at a challenging time for Ghana, marked by economic difficulties including rising debts, inflation, food prices, and unemployment exacerbated by the pandemic and global conflicts. His role is pivotal in infusing fresh perspectives and insights into policies aimed at revitalising the economy.