Yagbonwura angry with me for failing to cause the arrest of some Gonja chiefs – Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and MP for Damongo, has responded to accusations from Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Soale Jewu Soale, King of the Gonja kingdom.

The King banned Jinapor, accusing him of threatening Gonjaland's peace and unity.



This followed a youth demonstration against Jinapor.

In his statement, Jinapor explained that the ban stemmed from his refusal to arrest certain chiefs at the Yagbonwura's request and his rejection of the King's demand for a Land Cruiser.



Jinapor emphasized that these refusals, not any actual threat, led to the King's actions.



