Yagbonwura embarks on a historic visit to Gbewa Palace

Yagbonwura Bii Kunuto Jewu Soale I

Yagbonwura Bii Kunuto Jewu Soale I, King of the Gonja Kingdom, will visit Ya-Na Abukari II, King of Dagbon Kingdom, on June 23.

This historic visit aims to strengthen relations between the two kingdoms. The Yagbonwura will also visit the Mamprugu kingdom, meeting Nayiri Na Mahami Bohigu Sheriga.



Despite past land disputes, the kingdoms have maintained peace and cultural ties, with intermarriages and shared boundaries.

The visit is seen as a significant step in deepening their friendship and solidarity.



Read full article