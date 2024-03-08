Yaoundé Conference: African health ministers commit to end malaria deaths

The ministers signed a declaration expressing their unwavering dedication

Ministers of Health from African countries with the highest malaria burden have committed to ending deaths from the disease, Graphic Online reports.

The commitment was made at the Yaoundé conference on March 6, 2024, with the aim of sustainably and equitably addressing the threat of malaria in the African region, which accounts for 95% of malaria deaths worldwide.



The conference was organized by the Word Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of Cameroon, with the participation of ministers of health, global malaria partners, funding agencies, scientists, civil society organizations, and other key stakeholders in the fight against malaria.



One of the conference's objectives was to review progress and challenges in achieving the targets of the WHO global malaria strategy and discuss mitigation strategies and funding for malaria.



Additionally, the conference aimed to agree on effective strategies and responses for accelerated malaria mortality reduction in Africa and establish a roadmap for increased political commitment and societal engagement in malaria control, with a clear accountability mechanism.



The ministers signed a declaration expressing their unwavering dedication to significantly reducing malaria mortality rates. They also pledged to hold themselves and their countries accountable for the commitments outlined in the declaration.



The ministers committed to demonstrating stronger leadership and allocating more domestic funds to malaria control programs. Their goal is to further invest in data technology, implement the latest technical guidance for malaria control and elimination, and enhance malaria control efforts at both national and sub-national levels.

The declaration signed aligns with the "High burden to high impact" approach, which is based on four key pillars: political determination to reduce malaria fatalities, strategic data to facilitate impactful actions, improved guidance, policies, and strategies, and a coordinated national response to malaria.



The African region is home to 11 countries that carry around 70% of the global malaria burden, including Burkina Faso, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria, Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania.



Figures show that the global number of malaria cases surged significantly compared to pre-COVID-19 levels in 2022, rising from 233 million in 2019 to 249 million. During the same period, the African region witnessed a rise in cases from 218 million to 233 million.



The agreement also includes plans for increased investments in the healthcare sector to improve infrastructure, personnel, and program implementation. This will facilitate greater collaboration across different sectors and foster partnerships for funding, research, and innovation in the fight against malaria.



On a global scale, funding for malaria control remains insufficient. In 2022, only slightly more than half of the required budget was allocated for malaria response efforts, totaling US$4.1 billion.



Manaouda Malachie, Cameroon's Health Minister, said, “This declaration reflects our shared commitment as nations and partners to protect our people from the devastating consequences of malaria.

We will work together to ensure that this commitment is translated into action and impact.” The Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, explained that globally, significant strides have been made to tackle malaria.



However, the progress has stalled since 2017 due to threats like drug and insecticide resistance and the COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed the efforts further off-track.



He said, "With political leadership, country ownership, and the commitment of a broad coalition of partners, we can change this story for families and communities across Africa."



Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, applauded the ministerial declaration, which underscored a firm political resolve to alleviate the burden of the deadly disease with renewed urgency and commitment.



Malaria continues to claim lives, particularly among children and inflicts immense suffering on families across the region. He said the continent could expedite progress towards a malaria-free future and that with renewed urgency and commitment, we can accelerate progress towards a future free of malaria.