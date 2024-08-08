Yaw Boamah dismisses opponent’s fufu pounding tactics as ineffective for election victory

Patrick Yaw Boamah

Patrick Yaw Boamah, MP for Okaikwei Central, has dismissed his opponent’s campaign tactics, such as pounding fufu and engaging in frivolous activities, as ineffective for winning the 2024 election.

Boamah emphasized his track record and dedication, asserting that polls consistently favor him and that his focus on genuine service over populism will ensure his victory.

He argued that his constituents value his consistent performance and integrity, and he remains confident in their support as he continues to serve diligently and responsibly.



Read full article