Yemen war delays internet repairs across Africa

The instability in Yemen poses a significant obstacle to immediate repairs

Last week, telecommunications providers reported damage to at least four undersea fiber optic cables in the Red Sea, a critical conduit for approximately 97% of global Internet traffic.

According to Forbes, the instability in Yemen poses a significant obstacle to immediate repairs, raising concerns about prolonged disruptions to Internet connectivity in the region.



HGC Communications, based in Hong Kong, disclosed that the SEACOM, TGN, Africa Asia Europe-One, and Europe India Gateway cables were affected by the incident, with an estimated 25% of internet traffic impacted.



SEACOM, a Mauritian provider, confirmed damage to their cable, projecting repairs to extend into the second quarter of 2024 due to ongoing regional instability.



The Europe India Gateway, constructed by a consortium including AT&T and Verizon, is also reportedly affected, though neither company has officially confirmed the impact on their services.



Tata Communications, operating the TGN cable, acknowledged damage near Yemen, resulting in service disruptions or rerouting.



Efforts to obtain further information from SEACOM, AT&T, and Verizon have been unsuccessful, while government agencies, including the U.S. State Department, have not commented on the situation, underscoring the potential severity of the issue.

Undersea fiber optic cables are indispensable for global internet connectivity, facilitating 97% of intercontinental electronic communications.



The incident highlights the vulnerability of this infrastructure, with previous deliberate sabotage incidents and accidental damage causing significant disruptions in the past.



Reports speculate on the cause of the damage, with some attributing it to Houthi activities targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea. The sinking of the British cargo ship Rubymar, suspected to have dragged its anchor and potentially damaged the cables, adds complexity to the situation.



The International Cable Protection Committee notes that such incidents are not uncommon, with an average of 150 occurrences annually, often due to activities like commercial fishing and anchoring.



The ongoing conflict in Yemen exacerbates the challenges in safeguarding critical infrastructure, raising concerns about the future of internet connectivity in the region amidst escalating tensions and instability.