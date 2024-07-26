You became Speaker by accident - Kabila claps back at Bagbin

Alban Bagbin

James Kwabena Bomfeh, known as Kabila, has criticized Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for ejecting MP Dr. Kwaku Afriyie from Parliament on July 22, 2024.

The ejection followed a dispute over Bagbin's remarks on the LGBTQ+ case, which Dr. Afriyie found prejudicial.



Bagbin deemed Afriyie’s response disrespectful and ordered his removal.

Kabila, speaking on Peace FM’s "Kokrokoo" show, described Bagbin’s actions as bossy and unwarranted, asserting that the Speaker’s claim to represent Ghana was incorrect and that his move lacked grounds based on parliamentary rules.



