News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

You compare JM’s ‘B’ ratings to Nana – Bawumia’s Junk status? –Afriyie Ankrah scoffs

AnkrScreenshot 2024 09 14 084459.png Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former NDC campaign manager Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has criticized comparisons between the economic management of ex-President John Mahama and the current Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

He cited international ratings agencies like Fitch, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor’s, which rated Mahama’s government at "B-", while the current administration was downgraded to "junk status."

Ankrah argued that the NPP's economic policies led to a sharp increase in Ghana's debt-to-GDP ratio and blamed the government for mismanaging sectors like cocoa.

He dismissed excuses such as COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war, highlighting poor financial management.

Read full article

Source: starrfm.com.gh