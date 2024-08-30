News

You don’t like God’s blessings if you don’t take advantage of Bawumia’s genius – Ocquaye to Ghanaians

Mike Ocquaye highlighted Bawumia's contributions in the 2012 election petition

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye Snr praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's role in Ghana's political space and emphasized the importance of taking advantage of his gifts.

Former Speaker of Parliament, Mike Oquaye Snr praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's role in Ghana's political space and emphasized the importance of taking advantage of his gifts. He highlighted Bawumia's contributions in the 2012 election petition and urged Ghanaians to recognize and utilize the valuable skills and qualities that Bawumia brings to the table.



Source: www.mynewsgh.com