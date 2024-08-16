You don’t support NPP, but we’re developing your region – Akufo-Addo tells Upper East residents

President Akufo-Addo

Source: Dreamz Fm

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reaffirmed the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) commitment to developing the Upper East Region despite its historical lack of support for the party.

He emphasized the government's dedication to completing key projects and ensuring peace, highlighted by the commissioning of the upgraded Upper East Regional Hospital.





