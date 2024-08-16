News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

You don’t support NPP, but we’re developing your region – Akufo-Addo tells Upper East residents

IMG 20240816 155643 President Akufo-Addo

Fri, 16 Aug 2024 Source: Dreamz Fm

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reaffirmed the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) commitment to developing the Upper East Region despite its historical lack of support for the party.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reaffirmed the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) commitment to developing the Upper East Region despite its historical lack of support for the party. He emphasized the government's dedication to completing key projects and ensuring peace, highlighted by the commissioning of the upgraded Upper East Regional Hospital.



Read full article

Source: Dreamz Fm