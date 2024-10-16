You have no moral right to ask Ghanaians to vote for you – Victor Smith slams Bawumia

Smith urged for a new, competent leadership to restore hope

Former Ghana High Commissioner to the UK, Ambassador Victor Smith, has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the country's economic struggles, which have increased poverty.

In an open letter, Smith highlighted that under Bawumia's leadership, Ghana's debt has soared from 120 billion to 750 billion cedis since 2016, with a debt-to-GDP ratio of about 85%.



He accused the administration of mismanagement, corruption, and broken promises, calling Bawumia's appeal for votes “shameless” given the hardships faced by Ghanaians.

Smith urged for a new, competent leadership to restore hope and development in the country.



