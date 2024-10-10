You have no right to sack a public servant because of strike – Kofi Jumah told

Jantuah condemned Jumah for infringing on workers’ rights

Former CPP Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah, has criticized GIHOC’s Managing Director, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, for threatening to dismiss staff who join the anti-galamsey strike.

Speaking on TV3, Jantuah condemned Jumah for infringing on workers’ rights and reminded him that, as per the Labour Act, employees have the right to strike.



She argued that since GIHOC relies on water for its beverage production, Jumah should be concerned about protecting water bodies and support the strike.

She also referenced former President John Mahama’s tenure, noting that despite facing numerous strikes, he respected citizens' constitutional rights to protest.



