You’ll come back and thank us after Dec. 7th – Twifo Praso chief to Bawumia

BawumiaScreenshot 2024 09 22 082659.png The chief praised Bawumia

Sun, 22 Sep 2024 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Obrempong Appiah Nuamah II, the Paramount Chief of Twifo Mampong, has predicted that NPP Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will win the December 7 elections, just as he forecasted President Nana Akufo-Addo's previous victory.

During a visit from Dr. Bawumia as part of his campaign tour, the chief praised Bawumia as one of Ghana's best Vice Presidents, urging Ghanaians to support him.

He highlighted the government's achievements, stating, "Your work is visible everywhere," and expressed confidence that Bawumia's leadership would lead to further progress.

