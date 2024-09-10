You’ll hand over to whoever is elected by Ghanaians – Bagbin tells Akufo-Addo

Bagbin criticized the president's comments

Source: 3news

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has firmly stated that President Nana Akufo-Addo will have no choice but to hand over power to whoever wins the December 7 elections.

In an interview with TV3, Bagbin criticized the president's comments suggesting that he would only hand over to an NPP government.



He called this statement an "empty boast" and reminded Akufo-Addo that the power he holds belongs to the people.

Bagbin emphasized the significance of the upcoming 2024 elections, saying it will test Ghana's commitment to democracy and the nation's future.



