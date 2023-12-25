You’ll need to use your security expertise to end smuggling of fertilizer – Agric Minister told

Minister for Food and Agriculture,Bryan Acheampong

IMANI Africa’s Franklin Cudjoe has asked the Agric Minister, Bryan Acheampong, to use his expertise in security to prevent the smuggling of fertilizer from Ghana.

He believes that Bryan Acheampong, with his security expertise, will do better protecting fertilizers and ensuring effective distribution and use by Ghanaian farmers than his predecessor.



“I am hopeful the current Agric Minister will rely on his precocious security background to ensure fertilizers do not end up on donkeys carted away to Togo and Burkina as happened under his predecessor,” he said in a post shared via social media.

Franklin Cudjoe expressed trust in the current agricultural minister, considering the gradual fall in prices.



“Looks like the new agric minister has been busy and deserves some accolades. We really need to continue on this path to redemption. Hopefully all the gains from our self-inflicted harm will not be reversed by the sprawling new taxes and election year spending.”