You missed an opportunity to do away with e-levy, COVID, betting taxes – Ato Forson to Gov’t

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson has criticized Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam and the Nana Akufo-Addo administration for failing to eliminate unpopular taxes, including the E-Levy and COVID-19 taxes, despite public outcry.

Speaking in Parliament on July 23, 2024, Forson highlighted that Ghanaians expected tax relief, particularly given the adverse impact on businesses.



He listed several taxes, such as the COVID levy, e-levy, 'borla' tax, tax on domestic electricity, and emission levy, as missed opportunities for reduction.

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister announced that no new taxes would be introduced, but road tolls would be reinstated.



