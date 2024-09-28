‘You need your head examined if you’re jobless, poorer, and still support breaking the 8’- Nkrumah

Divine Nkrumah, National Coordinator for PPP

Divine Nkrumah, National Coordinator of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has commented on the loyalty of those benefiting from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), suggesting it's understandable for them to defend the party despite its shortcomings.

He believes in reciprocity: those whose lives have improved under the NPP are likely to advocate for it.



However, he criticized individuals who, despite suffering under the current government and experiencing joblessness, continue to support the party.

Nkrumah emphasized the need for self-reflection among such supporters, labeling them as lacking judgment if they defend a system that has worsened their circumstances.



