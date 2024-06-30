You promised to absorb us into permanent public sector jobs, what happened? – NABCO trainees to Akuffo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Frimpong Manso, PRO of Aggrieved NABCO personnel, has expressed disappointment in the Akuffo-Addo-Bawumia government for exploiting their program for political gain in the 2020 elections.

NABCO personnel were promised permanent public sector jobs, but instead, they feel abandoned and owed allowances.



Some have even lost their lives due to delayed payments, with the government owing 66,000 personnel GHS 418 million.

Manso feels the government used them to win the election and has since forgotten their promises, leaving them in poverty.



Read full article