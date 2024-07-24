You’re Selfless – Kumasi Mayor Commends BuzStopBoyz

The Mayor presented Wellington Boots and cash to support their efforts

Kumasi Mayor Sam Pyne has commended the BusStopBoyz, a voluntary group dedicated to cleaning public spaces, calling them "selfless."

At the KMA offices, Pyne shared inspiring stories of Americans who donated their fortunes for community projects after surviving medical emergencies.



He urged the group to collaborate with local authorities to respect cultural contexts, citing the unpainted Otumfuo Osei Tutu II statue.

The Mayor presented Wellington Boots and cash to support their efforts and encouraged ongoing partnership with the KMA and Bloomberg Philanthropies.



BusStopBoyz leader Oheneba Kwadwo Safo thanked the Mayor, highlighting the group's diverse professional backgrounds.



