You’re not allowed to go beyond Airport roundabout-Airport – ARCC to tricycle, motorbike riders in K'si

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) has said motorbikes and tricycles plying the route from the Airport Roundabout to the Airport in Kumasi is “unacceptable”.

The ARCC has, therefore, cautioned tricycle and motorbike operators against the practice.



“Any rider who flouts this directive shall be apprehended, arraigned and prosecuted before the court,” the ARCC said in a statement issued on Thursday, 21 December 2023.

It urged all operators of motor bikes and tricycles to cooperate with the ARRC to work together to make the region an “orderly and peaceful one for all”.