You’re our future President – Nandom Naa as he urges him to Focus on Development

Naa Delle also advised Mahama to lead with wisdom

The Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, Naa Professor Edmund Delle, has endorsed John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, as Ghana’s next president.

During Mahama's visit to the Nandom Traditional Council, Naa Delle expressed confidence in Mahama’s ability to lead the country, referring to him as "our future President."



The chief praised Mahama’s experience and urged him to prioritize Nandom’s development if re-elected.

Naa Delle also advised Mahama to lead with wisdom, avoid corruption, and bring positive change, contrasting him with his less experienced political opponent.



Read full article