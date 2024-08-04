News

You’re still comparing your ‘nonsense’ administration to Nkrumah — Kofi Oduro fires Akufo-Addo

Kofi Oduro Akufo Addo Prophet Kofi Oduro and Akufo-Addo

Sun, 4 Aug 2024 Source: ghlagatin.net

Prophet Kofi Oduro has criticized President Akufo-Addo and the NPP, questioning their achievements compared to Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

During a sermon, Oduro dismissed recent government projects as insignificant and claimed no administration since the 1st republic has matched Nkrumah’s legacy.

Emphasizing his commitment to speaking truth to power, he declared, “I’m not afraid of both NPP and NDC,” highlighting his dedication to holding leaders accountable.

Source: ghlagatin.net