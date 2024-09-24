News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

You’re unserious if you still haven’t decided who to vote for by now – MC Yaa Yeboah

Image 177.png MC Yaa Yeboah

Tue, 24 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian media personality MC Yaa Yeboah criticized undecided voters ahead of the 2024 elections, calling them "unserious."

Ghanaian media personality MC Yaa Yeboah criticized undecided voters ahead of the 2024 elections, calling them "unserious." During a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, she highlighted the recent ballot positioning of the NDC and NPP, urging political parties to effectively promote their candidates and ballot numbers to engage supporters.



Read full article

Source: Mynewsgh