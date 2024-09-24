You’re unserious if you still haven’t decided who to vote for by now – MC Yaa Yeboah

MC Yaa Yeboah

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian media personality MC Yaa Yeboah criticized undecided voters ahead of the 2024 elections, calling them "unserious." During a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, she highlighted the recent ballot positioning of the NDC and NPP, urging political parties to effectively promote their candidates and ballot numbers to engage supporters.





