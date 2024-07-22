You snatched the steering wheel and crushed the bus – Anyidoho tells Mahama

Anyidoho also condemned Mahama for avoiding a debate with Bawumia

Source: TIG Post

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho has accused John Dramani Mahama of economic mismanagement during his presidency from 2012 to 2016.

On July 20, Anyidoho criticized Mahama on X, alleging he figuratively "snatched" leadership from the late Professor Atta Mills and misled the economy, comparing it to a bus where passengers were harmed, leading to Mahama's 2016 defeat.

Anyidoho also condemned Mahama for avoiding a debate with NPP’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on economic issues, questioning Mahama’s readiness to govern if re-elected.



Read full article