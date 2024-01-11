You’ve inspired us all to dream bigger – Alan Kyerematen applauds Chef Faila

Failatu Abdul-Razak (Chef Faila)

Founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has congratulated Chef Faila Abdul Razak on completing an incredible 227-hour cookathon.

“Your extraordinary dedication and tireless spirit towards this attempted record is a shining example of the boundless potential and resilience of the Ghanaian,” Alan Kyerematen posted on Facebook to applaud Chef Faila.



He described the chef’s journey as a testament to courage, determination, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.



“Faila, you have inspired us all to dream bigger, work harder, and reach for greatness in our own lives. With the right leadership, the Ghanaian will be unbeatable in every sphere of life,” he added.



Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak brought her extended Guinness World Record (GWR) cooking marathon to an end on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.



Initially scheduled for five days with the aim to cook for at least 120 hours to beat Irish chef, Alan Fisher's 119-hour GWR record from November 2023 after Fisher had earlier beaten Nigerian Hilda Baci's 93-hour record, Faila extended the attempt to 10 days after showing no signs of fatigue on the fifth day.

The cooking happened at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale, Northern Region.



A pack of enthusiastic audience cheered her on and were treated to sumptuous meals. The vulnerable on the streets of Tamale also had a generous treat.



Chef Faila cooked 156 meals and served 2864 plates.



Some 450 plates went out to orphanages, the homeless, and the less privileged.