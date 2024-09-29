You’ve turned police into ‘Nazi Squad’ – Edudzi Tamakloe blasts IGP Dampare

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

NDC’s Director of Legal Affairs, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has criticized IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for the arrest of anti-galamsey protesters.

He accused Dampare of turning the police into a “Nazi police squad” by targeting peaceful demonstrators instead of focusing on illegal mining activities.



Speaking on Metro TV, Tamakloe warned the IGP against making the police appear biased.

This comes as others, including media personality Captain Smart, have also condemned the arrests and raised concerns over the police’s commitment to tackling the galamsey crisis.



