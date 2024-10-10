Young Ghanaian man shot and killed in Canada

This marks the 72nd homicide in Toronto this year

Marvin Baah Boadu, a young Ghanaian student in his 20s, was shot and killed in Toronto, Canada, near Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive.

The shooting happened on Monday night, and despite efforts to save him, he died at the hospital.



This marks the 72nd homicide in Toronto this year, following the earlier fatal shooting of another Ghanaian, Adu Boakye, in February.

The Ghanaian community is concerned about the rise in violence and is urging for stronger safety measures and increased police presence.



