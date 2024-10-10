News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Young Ghanaian man shot and killed in Canada

GunshotScreenshot 2024 10 10 182838.png This marks the 72nd homicide in Toronto this year

Thu, 10 Oct 2024 Source: pulse.com.gh

Marvin Baah Boadu, a young Ghanaian student in his 20s, was shot and killed in Toronto, Canada, near Clearview Heights and Trethewey Drive.

The shooting happened on Monday night, and despite efforts to save him, he died at the hospital.

This marks the 72nd homicide in Toronto this year, following the earlier fatal shooting of another Ghanaian, Adu Boakye, in February.

The Ghanaian community is concerned about the rise in violence and is urging for stronger safety measures and increased police presence.

Read full article

Source: pulse.com.gh