Young man commits suicide by hanging in cocoa farm

In a tragic incident in Latutu, Akyem Tontro, a young man in his early 20s, visiting from Sefwi with his father, was found hanging from a cocoa tree.

The young man, reportedly well-dressed and carrying a bag, was discovered by Mr. Emmanuel Abayatey, the farm owner, later in the day.



It is suspected that he used a sponge tied to a branch and stood on a gallon to take his own life after his father left for Somanya earlier that day.

The Assemblyman for Osiem-Afigya Electoral Area confirmed the incident, highlighting challenges in transporting the body to the Akyem Tafo Government Hospital mortuary.



Police are investigating the motive, as no suicide note was found.



