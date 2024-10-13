Your MPs incompetence almost cost you 2020 elections not fight against galamsey – Prof. Gyampo to Akufo-Addo

Professor Ransford Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo from the University of Ghana has criticized President Akufo-Addo's indecision in addressing illegal mining (galamsey).

In an open letter, he argues that the NPP’s poor 2020 election performance was due to candidate incompetence, not the fight against galamsey.



He also dismisses claims that recent anti-galamsey actions are politically motivated ahead of the 2024 elections.

Gyampo praised the government's military deployment to combat illegal mining and urged the President to continue these efforts, stating that prioritizing public health over political interests will ultimately benefit the NPP's electoral success.



