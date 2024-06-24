Your campaigns should be issue-based, devoid of acrimony – Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II tells Bawumia, Mahama

Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II

As the 2024 general elections approach, Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Dagbon overlord, has urged the flagbearers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to conduct peaceful and respectful campaigns.

Emphasizing unity and peace, Yaa Naa called for campaigns free from insults between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama, both from the Northern region of Ghana.

This appeal was made during a historic visit from Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewusoale I, King of the Gonja Traditional Area, to Yaa Naa in Yendi. Yaa Naa stressed the importance of truthfulness and an issue-based campaign in his welcome address.



