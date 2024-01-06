Your church is the powerhouse of prophetic revelations – Alan tells Rev Owusu Bempah

The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, had nothing but praise for the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, when he visited his church during the 31st Night Service on December 31, 2023.

Alan, as he was addressing Owusu Bempah’s congregation, indicated that he had to end the year with Rev Owusu Bempah, who he described as a brother.



He went on to tout the prophetic credentials of the pastor, describing his Church as the “powerhouse of prophetic revelations”.



“Three things brought me here this evening. First of all, as the year comes to an end before I go anywhere, I want to come and be with my own brother, Prophet Dr Owusu Bempah and the entire congregation.



“This house is the powerhouse of prophetic revelations,” he said to the cheers from the congregation.



Alan also praised the tenacity of Ghanaians, who said are happy and hopeful despite the economic challenges in the country.

The presidential hopeful went on to preach about God putting the enemies of his children to shame to Rev Owusu Bempah’s congregation.



His sermon was based on a scripture from Isaiah 41:11 which reads as follows; "All who rage against you will surely be ashamed and disgraced; those who oppose you will be as nothing and perish. Though you search for your enemies, you will not find them. Those who wage war against you will be as nothing at all”.



