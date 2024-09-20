Your elevation has brought honour to Asanteman – Omanhene of Kumawu tells Napo

Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua

The Paramount Chief of Kumawu, Barima Sarfo Tweneboah Kodua, commended the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for selecting Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, known as 'Napo', as the Vice Presidential candidate.

He expressed that this decision honors Asanteman, highlighting Napo's achievements and competence, particularly as Education Minister, where he introduced the Free Senior High School policy.

The Chief praised the NPP's development efforts in Kumawu, notably the Sekyere Kumawu District Hospital, and assured Napo of continued support and prayers for his campaign alongside NPP Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.



