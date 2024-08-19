Your failure as President will never be forgotten – Akufo-Addo teases Mahama

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama, stating that Mahama's record as president did not justify a second term in 2016, and therefore does not merit another term in the 2024 elections.

Akufo-Addo argued that Mahama is trying to restore his image, believing Ghanaians have forgotten his past failures.

The president emphasized that Mahama's poor performance is still remembered and assured that under the leadership of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Ghana will achieve the progress it needs.



Read full article