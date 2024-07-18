Your leadership has been inspirational – 2nd Dep. Speaker to Dampare

The IGP assured continued dedication to protecting Ghana’s democracy

The 2nd Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, has commended Inspector-General of Police Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for his innovative and effective leadership of the Ghana Police Service.

At a ceremony presenting the democracy cup to the IGP on July 16, 2024, Amoako praised the IGP and the Police management board for their role in maintaining the country's democratic stability.



He emphasized the importance of the police in upholding democracy and expressed gratitude for the transformative leadership.

The IGP assured continued dedication to protecting Ghana’s democracy, inspired by parliamentary recognition.



