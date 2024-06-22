News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

“Your strength, determination, and kindness inspire me” – Ken Agyapong celebrates son on his birthday

WhatsApp Image 2024 06 22 At 4.jpeg Kennedy wished him continued success and happiness

Sat, 22 Jun 2024 Source: TIG Post

Kenneth Takyi Agyapong, the eldest son of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, has celebrated his 35th birthday today.

To mark the occasion, his father took to the X platform, expressing immense pride and admiration for Kenneth.

Kennedy Agyapong's message highlighted his son's strength, determination, and kindness, noting the joy of watching him grow.

Kenneth, Co-founder, and CFO of Culture Management Group and the Afrochella Festival, is also recognized for his philanthropy, having celebrated his 32nd birthday by feeding the underprivileged.

Kennedy wished him continued success and happiness.

Read full article

Source: TIG Post