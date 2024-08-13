News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Youth are facing mental health, depression- Rev Paemka

Youth Mentalhealth Depp.png Rev. Paemka also addressed the impact of hunger on families

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

Reverend Courage Paemka, Youth Desk Programme Officer of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, has highlighted the mental health challenges faced by today's youth, attributing them to pressures for success and societal expectations.

Speaking during the church’s Youth Week celebration in Ho, he emphasized the need for prioritizing mental health, urging both the church and society to foster open dialogue and provide support.

Rev. Paemka also addressed the impact of hunger on families and called for unity in addressing these issues.

He encouraged the youth to protect the environment, champion justice, and hold leaders accountable, advocating for integrity and peace as the nation approaches an election year.

Read full article

Source: GNA