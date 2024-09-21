Youth aspiring to be leaders should be creative – former President Kufuor

John Agyekum Kufuor

Source: Ghanaian Times

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged Ghanaian youth aspiring to lead to be creative and think globally.

Speaking at the 15th MTN Pulse Africa Transform Summit at KNUST, Kufuor emphasized that Ghana has abundant natural resources, but needs to harness its human capital.



He praised Dr. Andy Osei Okrah, founder of the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition (YPYC), for organizing the event.

Dr. Okrah highlighted their mission to groom transformational leaders, having reached over 30,000 youth and trained 500 leaders.



The event honored notable figures like the Asantehene and former President John Mahama for their achievements.



