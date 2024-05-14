Yvonne Nelson's 'dumsor' vigil sparks police meeting

Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson's upcoming vigil against erratic power supply, known locally as 'dumsor,' has caught the attention of the Regional Police Command, leading to a scheduled meeting with the conveners.

The meeting, set for Wednesday, May 15, aims to discuss the modalities of the planned demonstration and address any concerns.



The Regional Commander extended an invitation to Yvonne Nelson, Selorm Dramani Dzramado, and Henry Osei Akoto, the organizers of the vigil, following a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on May 9.



The meeting seeks to establish guidelines and ensure the peaceful and orderly conduct of the demonstration, scheduled to take place at Revolution Square on May 25.



Yvonne Nelson officially informed the Ghana Police Service of the planned protest in a statement shared on May 9, detailing the schedule and intentions of the vigil.

The protest aims to raise awareness about the adverse effects of ongoing power supply challenges in Ghana, with a particular focus on providing evidence of the impact of 'dumsor' on the populace.



The upcoming vigil is part of a campaign to address the recurring problem of power outages and calls for support from the general public in their collective effort to combat 'dumsor.'



Read the full statement from the police below:



