Zongo Chiefs President urges Muslim support for Bawumia in upcoming election

Dr Bawumia on his campaign tour

The President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs in the Ashanti region, Alhaji Musa Akanbonga, has urged Muslims to support Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential bid.

He stated that it would be a disgrace if Muslims did not vote for Bawumia, especially considering his strong showing in the NPP Presidential primaries.

Alhaji Akanbonga emphasized the need for Muslim unity and support for Bawumia, highlighting that even Christian delegates voted for him. He made these remarks during a meeting with the Vice President and NPP flagbearer as part of his campaign tour of the region.



Read full article