News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Zongo Lane Fire outbreak: 48 hours of uncontrolled flames and looting

FireoutbreakScreenshot 2024 09 02 145452.png The battle to control the flames has been severely hampered

Mon, 2 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A catastrophic fire has wreaked havoc on Accra’s Zongo Lane, sparking widespread devastation since it ignited at around 11 am on Sunday.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live