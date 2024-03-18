Zoomlion Ghana supports Buz Stop Boys in sanitation drive

Zoomlion provided technical and logistical aid, such as a skip truck, shovels, tricycles

Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., a prominent waste management company, has extended assistance to the Buz Stop Boys, a voluntary sanitation group, for their cleaning initiatives in parts of the capital city.

The support provided included technical and logistical aid, such as a skip truck, shovels, tricycles (aboboya), and the deployment of Zoomlion staff to assist the group. The collaborative effort aimed to enhance cleanliness, particularly targeting the Spintex Road under bridge and its environs.



Mr. Ernest Morgan Acquah, Zoomlion's Public Relations and Corporate Affairs Manager, emphasized that while Zoomlion's primary role is maintaining city cleanliness, they recognize the importance of supporting and encouraging groups like the Buz Stop Boys.



He commended their dedication to sanitation improvement and highlighted Zoomlion's decision to provide them with technical and logistical support to bolster their efforts.



Encouraging responsible waste disposal practices, Mr. Acquah urged the public to utilize waste bins instead of dumping waste in drains. He emphasized the role of such behavior in reducing healthcare costs and promoting tourism in Ghana. This initiative aligns with Zoomlion's commitment to fostering a cleaner and healthier environment.

Mr. Heneba Kojo Sarfo, the Founder and Leader of the Buz Stop Boys, reiterated their group's self-motivated mission to tackle sanitation challenges through regular clean-up exercises.



Originating in Kasoa, the group has expanded its reach to address sanitation issues in the Spintex catchment area. Mr. Sarfo emphasized the importance of individual responsibility in maintaining cleanliness and encouraged adherence to good sanitation practices.



The Buz Stop Boys, initially comprising five members and now boasting over 40, have made significant strides in their community-driven sanitation efforts.



Leveraging social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, they have effectively showcased their work and engaged with a wider audience, garnering attention and support. Through their grassroots initiatives, the Buz Stop Boys are contributing positively to Accra's sanitation endeavors and inspiring others to join the cause.