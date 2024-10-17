10 largest aircraft manufacturers by market capitalization

Source: businessinsiderafrica

The global aircraft manufacturing industry, valued at over $400 billion, is a key driver of innovation and economic growth, contributing 4.1% to global GDP.

The top 10 manufacturers by market capitalization include industry giants like Airbus ($136.53B), Boeing ($121.1B), and Lockheed Martin ($104.61B), with the U.S. dominating the rankings.

Africa's aviation sector, though absent from this list, contributes $55.8 billion to the continent’s economy, with South Africa playing a significant role in aircraft parts manufacturing and serving major global firms like Boeing and Airbus.



