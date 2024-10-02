11th Angel Fair Africa to connect African entrepreneurs with investors

The 11th Angel Fair Africa, set for November 7-8, 2024, in Nairobi, Kenya, aims to address the funding gap faced by African startups by connecting them with local and international investors.

Focusing on sectors like fintech, health tech, edTech, and agritech, the event will feature 20 startups and scale-ups pitching to a select pool of investors. Key partners include AVPA, EAVCA, and the DRK Foundation.

Angel Fair Africa fosters collaboration between entrepreneurs and investors to spur growth and impact across Africa's entrepreneurial ecosystem, with a focus on closing investment deals and promoting scalable businesses.



