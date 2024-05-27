Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Business
0

12 GCB Bank Board Members grab $33,000 each

GCB Bank Board Members GCB Bank Board Members

Mon, 27 May 2024 Source: theheraldghana.com

An investigation by The Herald has uncovered significant financial waste at GCB Bank PLC, revealing extravagant travel allowances of US$33,000 each to board members, totaling GH¢5,757,840.

This excludes first-class plane tickets and other training costs. Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu, a board member, received GH¢479,000 for a trip to South Africa.

The legitimacy of the training, named “The Complete Board Directors Programme,” is questioned, especially as the board will be dissolved soon. Insiders suspect these expenses benefit board members more than the bank.

An internal memo detailed Yakubu's expenses, including $12,000 for accommodation and $18,000 per diem.

Read full article

Source: theheraldghana.com