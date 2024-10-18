24-Hour Economy is an end result, not a policy – Prof. Mike Oquaye

Former Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye discussed the concept of a 24-hour economy in Ghana, emphasizing that it should be seen as an outcome of effective economic policies rather than a direct policy itself.

He argued that key sectors, such as business process outsourcing (BPO) and manufacturing, must develop to facilitate round-the-clock operations.



Oquaye cited Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's promise to create one million BPO jobs as a potential catalyst for this economy.

He stressed that sustainable economic growth and stimulating policies are essential for naturally extending working hours instead of enforcing a 24-hour economy by decree.



