3,000 MSMEs gain essential business skills to spur growth

The Private and Financial Sector (PFS) Programme aims to provide financial and managerial skills to 3,000 MSMEs in Ghana, focusing on bridging knowledge gaps that hinder growth and access to finance.

Funded by the German Cooperation through GIZ, the program offers a three-day "Access to Finance Training" across five regions, targeting MSMEs, particularly women-led businesses and persons with disabilities.



The initiative enhances financial literacy, cash flow management, and access to tailored financial products.

It also partners with financial providers to develop products that support MSMEs, helping them secure financial support and manage business growth effectively.



Read full article