5 talented designers emerge as finalists in Accra Mall Fashion Fund challenge

The finalists, Enock Kwaa, Eleanor Seku, Hilda Oforiwa Opoku, Rukaya Asedu, and Erica Dogbeda Yaotse

Accra Mall announced the five finalists for the 2024 Accra Mall Fashion Fund (AMFF) challenge during the Empowerment Summit at Silverbird Cinema.

The finalists, Enock Kwaa, Eleanor Seku, Hilda Oforiwa Opoku, Rukaya Asedu, and Erica Dogbeda Yaotsey—will compete for a US$3,000 cash prize and a showcase space at Accra Mall.



The event featured discussions on fashion history and branding, with insights from industry experts.

General Manager Denise Asare encouraged the designers to leverage the Fashion Fund to elevate their brands.



The AMFF aims to support emerging Ghanaian fashion talent through mentorship and resources for success.



Read full article