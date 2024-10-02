800,000 farmers to benefit from food grants from October 10 – Agric Minister

Bryan Acheampong, Minister for Food and Agriculture

Source: Ministry of Information

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, has announced the distribution of food grants to over 800,000 farmers in eight affected regions starting October 10.

Farmers will receive 25kg of rice and 100kg of maize as part of the government’s relief efforts.



An online grain market is also being established to offer affordable prices.

The distribution will be managed through the Ghana Agriculture and Agribusiness Platform (GhAAP), with a team of 3,000 personnel deployed to register farmers.



The government is focusing on long-term investments in irrigation and grain storage, committing GHS 3 billion annually over the next decade.



Read full article