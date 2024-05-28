ABinBev project will enhance production capabilities of smallholder farmers – Agric Director

World Food Programme (WFP)

Source: GNA

A new project to be implemented by the World Food Programme (WFP) and Department of Agriculture will boost productivity and reduce post-harvest losses for 2,100 smallholder maize farmers in Ashanti, Bono, and Upper West regions.

Launched in July 2023, the one-year ABinBev project, funded by Accra Brewery Limited, will help supply 5,500 metric tons of maize. It focuses on good agricultural practices, advanced technologies, and access to markets and financial resources.



The project aligns with the Agribusiness for Youth Employment Project (AgYE), targeting youth employment, especially young women.

It aims to increase maize yields and inject GH₵11 million into the economy by reducing post-harvest losses.



