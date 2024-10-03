ADB wins big at CIMG Customer Satisfaction Index Report launch and awards night

The Bank performed exceptionally well, achieving a 94.0% score in Business Banking Service Quality

The Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC earned multiple 5-star ratings at the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) Customer Satisfaction Survey Index Awards on September 27, 2024, recognizing its exceptional service quality in both consumer and business banking.

ADB achieved a 94% score in Business Banking Service Quality and a 91.8% in Consumer Banking, solidifying its place among leading banks.



The Managing Director, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, attributed these achievements to customer support and reaffirmed ADB’s commitment to enhancing service delivery, especially in digital banking.

These accolades reflect the bank’s focus on innovation and customer-centric service.



Read full article